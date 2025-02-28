News
War's toll on Lebanon's children persists: UNICEF report reveals lasting impact
Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 06:33
High views
3
min
War’s toll on Lebanon’s children persists: UNICEF report reveals lasting impact
The latest war in Lebanon has severely impacted children's lives, with consequences still unfolding even after the ceasefire took effect in November 2024, according to a new UNICEF report.
The conflict forced children to flee their homes, damaged essential service facilities, and inflicted both physical and emotional wounds on children across the country.
"The war has taken a shocking toll on children, affecting almost every aspect of their lives - their health, their education, and ultimately their futures," said Akhil Iyer, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon.
"Lebanon's children need urgent support to heal, rebuild their lives, and survive the lasting impacts of this crisis."
A survey conducted by UNICEF in January 2025 found that 72 percent of caregivers reported their children were anxious or nervous during the war, while 62 percent said their children were depressed or sad.
The assessment also highlighted a severe nutrition crisis, particularly in the densely populated areas of Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa governorates, which faced repeated airstrikes.
In Baalbek-Hermel, more than half of children under two years old are experiencing severe food poverty. In Bekaa, the rate stands at 45 percent, a stark rise from 28 percent in 2023. Severe food poverty is defined as consuming two or fewer of eight key food groups.
The war also exacerbated Lebanon's education crisis, which had already left more than 500,000 children out of school due to economic hardships, teacher strikes, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.
Furthermore, even after the ceasefire, school attendance remains low. More than 25 percent of children were still out of school last month, compared to 65 percent during the war.
The report also found that:
- 45 percent of households cut spending on healthcare, and 30 percent reduced spending on education to afford basic necessities.
- 31 percent of households lacked sufficient drinking water.
- 33 percent of households could not access the medications their children needed.
- 22 percent of households had no heating source for winter.
"This data provides undeniable evidence of the critical need to act now. Lebanon must receive the help it requires to restore vital infrastructure and services, ensuring that children have a future to look forward to," Iyer said.
"At this fragile and defining moment in Lebanon's history, we cannot afford to wait. We call on all parties to abide by the terms of the ceasefire and to work with the international community to sustain peace and ensure a brighter future for children, and we call on the country's new government to put children's rights and needs on top of the reform and recovery agenda."
Given the crisis' complexity and its long-term impact on children, UNICEF has called on the international community to contribute to its 2025 appeal of $658.2 million to provide lifesaving aid to 2.4 million people across Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
War
Bekaa
South Lebanon
UNICEF
Children
Crisis
Akhil Iyer
