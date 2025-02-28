News
Lebanon's telecommunications minister highlights ongoing Israeli violations in meeting with US ambassador
28-02-2025 | 06:56
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson in a protocol visit during which she congratulated him on assuming his new role.
They discussed general developments and bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly telecommunications.
Hajj raised the issue of the need for stability to facilitate the start of the reconstruction process.
He noted that ongoing Israeli violations are keeping the situation delicate and urged the United States to exert the necessary pressure to withdraw Israeli forces from the five points they still occupy.
