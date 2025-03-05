Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported

Lebanon News
05-03-2025 | 05:03
High views
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Ras Naqoura on Wednesday, but no casualties were reported, according to local sources.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Ras Naqoura

