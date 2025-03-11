Israel to return six detainees to Lebanon amid talks, LBCI’s Haifa correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports citing Israeli official

11-03-2025 | 09:40
Israel to return six detainees to Lebanon amid talks, LBCI’s Haifa correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports citing Israeli official
Israel to return six detainees to Lebanon amid talks, LBCI’s Haifa correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports citing Israeli official

LBCI's Haifa correspondent, Amal Shehadeh, reported that a senior Israeli official confirmed six detainees will be returned to Lebanon. The decision is part of ongoing talks between Israel, the United States, and Lebanon in recent weeks.

The move is reportedly tied to Israel's interests in Lebanon and other key issues.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Amal Shehadeh

Israel

Detainees

Lebanon

United States

