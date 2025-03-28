News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
28-03-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israeli Chief of Staff, Mossad Director, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Defense Israel Katz held another meeting following consultations with Washington.
During this session, the officials discussed significant pressures to halt the airstrikes on Beirut.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Leaders
Meeting
Airstrikes
Beirut
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Israeli cabinet meeting delayed as Netanyahu awaits Smotrich's response on government withdrawal: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Israeli cabinet meeting delayed as Netanyahu awaits Smotrich's response on government withdrawal: Amal Shehadeh
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
0
World News
2025-03-20
EU leaders to stress defense, economic strength amid growing uncertainty
World News
2025-03-20
EU leaders to stress defense, economic strength amid growing uncertainty
0
Middle East News
2025-01-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israeli hospital to meet soldiers released by Hamas: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2025-01-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israeli hospital to meet soldiers released by Hamas: Amal Shehadeh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:08
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
World News
15:08
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
0
Middle East News
13:33
Lebanese defense minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for security talks
Middle East News
13:33
Lebanese defense minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for security talks
0
Middle East News
11:55
Syrian authorities launch security operation against Hezbollah cells in Damascus suburbs: SANA
Middle East News
11:55
Syrian authorities launch security operation against Hezbollah cells in Damascus suburbs: SANA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
Health ministry in Gaza says 896 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
Health ministry in Gaza says 896 killed since Israel resumed strikes
0
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
Lebanon News
04:26
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
5
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More