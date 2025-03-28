Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh

28-03-2025 | 08:14



LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israeli Chief of Staff, Mossad Director, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Defense Israel Katz held another meeting following consultations with Washington. 

During this session, the officials discussed significant pressures to halt the airstrikes on Beirut.

