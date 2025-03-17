Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Yohmor leaves two dead, two injured

Lebanon News
17-03-2025 | 13:38
Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Yohmor leaves two dead, two injured

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated that the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Yohmor has risen to two, after one of the injured victims succumbed to his severe wounds.

The statement also confirmed that two other citizens were injured in the attack.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Yohmor

