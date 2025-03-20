News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 14:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanese judge Jamal Al-Hajjar issued a decision preventing former Economy Minister Amin Salam from traveling following the discovery of corruption files during his tenure.
The suspicions first emerged in November 2023 after an investigation into the alleged extortion of insurance companies. Salam's brother, Karim Salam, was accused of threatening to revoke the license of Al Mashreq Insurance unless the company paid significant sums for mandatory studies through a firm owned by the minister’s advisor, Fadi Tamim.
The amount demanded reached up to $300,000.
Further investigations revealed that Amin Salam misused funds from the supervisory committee for insurance institutions to cover office and personal expenses, amounting to $70,000 per month.
In addition, he entered into a suspicious contract with a Malaysian company for a $640,000 training program that lasted just two weeks.
These and other troubling revelations led the Economic Committee to summon the former minister for questioning. However, Salam failed to attend the session, amid growing doubts about his management of the ministry over a period of more than three years.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Corruption
Probe
Amin Salam
Travel
Ban
Next
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Salam presents his financial disclosure and interests statement at the National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Salam presents his financial disclosure and interests statement at the National Anti-Corruption Commission
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
0
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
3
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
5
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
6
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More