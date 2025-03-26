News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that diplomatic pressure from the international community and Arab nations on Israel to halt its attacks has not been exhausted.
He reiterated that normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese.
During a meeting at the Grand Serail with a delegation from the Lebanese Press Editors' Syndicate led by Joseph Al-Qasifi, Salam stated that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to Lebanon aims to discuss reconstruction efforts.
He dismissed the strategic value of the five areas Israel insists on holding, stating they serve no military or security purpose other than maintaining pressure on Lebanon.
Salam strongly opposed Israeli rhetoric regarding the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and the proposal of establishing a Palestinian state outside historic Palestine. He stressed the importance of mobilizing Arab and international support to counter this plan.
On the domestic front, Salam reaffirmed his commitment to financial and political reforms, emphasizing the independence of the judiciary. He revealed that a related judicial reform bill will soon be submitted to Parliament for consideration.
He also underscored the importance of the Cabinet-approved appointments mechanism, confirming that the process will begin with the appointment of the head of the Council for Development and Reconstruction. He insisted that all appointments must follow this framework to ensure administrative reforms remain free from political interference.
Regarding his meeting with Le Drian, Salam reiterated that the visit is focused on reconstruction efforts.
He disclosed that Lebanon is working with France, the World Bank, and major donor countries to secure funding, with $250 million expected to be approved by the World Bank by the end of next month. Following this, a donor conference is planned to raise an additional $1 billion.
When asked about Hezbollah, Salam clarified that the party remains politically and electorally represented in Lebanon.
However, he reiterated that the concept of the "Army, People, and Resistance" equation has ended, as it was not mentioned in the government's ministerial statement, which emphasizes that arms should be exclusively under state control.
Lebanon News
PM
Nawaf Salam
Normalization
Israel
Lebanese
Next
Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Former PM Tammam Salam expresses support for PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Former PM Tammam Salam expresses support for PM-designate Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:19
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
Lebanon News
10:19
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Economy Minister meets Beirut Traders Association: State of commercial sector is devastated
Lebanon News
09:06
Economy Minister meets Beirut Traders Association: State of commercial sector is devastated
0
Lebanon News
08:53
Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials
Lebanon News
08:53
Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
0
World News
2025-02-24
Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP
World News
2025-02-24
Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-25
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-25
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
4
Lebanon News
07:37
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
Lebanon News
07:37
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
5
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
6
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
7
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More