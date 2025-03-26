PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that diplomatic pressure from the international community and Arab nations on Israel to halt its attacks has not been exhausted.



He reiterated that normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese.



During a meeting at the Grand Serail with a delegation from the Lebanese Press Editors' Syndicate led by Joseph Al-Qasifi, Salam stated that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to Lebanon aims to discuss reconstruction efforts.



He dismissed the strategic value of the five areas Israel insists on holding, stating they serve no military or security purpose other than maintaining pressure on Lebanon.



Salam strongly opposed Israeli rhetoric regarding the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and the proposal of establishing a Palestinian state outside historic Palestine. He stressed the importance of mobilizing Arab and international support to counter this plan.



On the domestic front, Salam reaffirmed his commitment to financial and political reforms, emphasizing the independence of the judiciary. He revealed that a related judicial reform bill will soon be submitted to Parliament for consideration.



He also underscored the importance of the Cabinet-approved appointments mechanism, confirming that the process will begin with the appointment of the head of the Council for Development and Reconstruction. He insisted that all appointments must follow this framework to ensure administrative reforms remain free from political interference.



He disclosed that Lebanon is working with France, the World Bank, and major donor countries to secure funding, with $250 million expected to be approved by the World Bank by the end of next month. Following this, a donor conference is planned to raise an additional $1 billion.



When asked about Hezbollah, Salam clarified that the party remains politically and electorally represented in Lebanon.



However, he reiterated that the concept of the "Army, People, and Resistance" equation has ended, as it was not mentioned in the government's ministerial statement, which emphasizes that arms should be exclusively under state control.