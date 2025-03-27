No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI

27-03-2025 | 04:17
No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI
0min
No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI

Sources told LBCI on Thursday that there is no truth to claims of an agreement to exclude the appointment of a new central bank governor from the cabinet session’s agenda under various appointments. 

President Joseph Aoun is still working to finalize the matter, with a crucial meeting set to take place between him and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam ahead of the session.
 

