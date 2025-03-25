News
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
25-03-2025 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber has put forward three names for consideration in selecting a new Central Bank governor, sources told LBCI on Tuesday.
The proposed candidates are Karim Said, Jamil Baz, and Eddy Gemayel.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance Minister
Yassine Jaber
Candidates
Central Bank
Governor
