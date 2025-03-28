Lebanese Finance Minister condemns Israeli attacks, calls for ceasefire compliance

Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 10:26
Lebanese Finance Minister condemns Israeli attacks, calls for ceasefire compliance
2min
Lebanese Finance Minister condemns Israeli attacks, calls for ceasefire compliance

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber denounced Israel's escalating aggression against multiple areas in South Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, despite Lebanon's full commitment to the ceasefire agreement.  

Jaber stated that while Israel does not need a pretext to continue its attacks, those responsible for launching rockets—bearing Israeli fingerprints—must be viewed as suspicious elements seeking to harm Lebanon.  

He expressed confidence in the Lebanese Army's ability to uncover the perpetrators and urged intensified efforts to eliminate any internal threats undermining national security. He also called for severe punishment against those responsible.  

Jaber urged the countries that brokered the ceasefire agreement to exert greater pressure on Israel to halt its attacks and fully comply with Resolution 1701. He emphasized that Israel's ongoing assault violates international law and humanitarian principles, causing suffering and destruction.  

Earlier Friday, the finance minister oversaw financial, reconstruction, and social matters related to his ministry. He held meetings with the head of the South Lebanon Council, Hashem Haidar, the chair of the Banking Control Commission, Maya Dabbagh, and representatives from the Association of Insurance Companies.

