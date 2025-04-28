News
Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May
28-04-2025 | 07:33
High views
Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a surprise three-day ceasefire from May 8-10, coinciding with Moscow's World War II Victory Day commemorations, the Kremlin said Monday.
"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response," the Kremlin said.
AFP
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Ceasefire
May
Ukraine
