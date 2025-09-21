President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



From the United Nations podium in New York, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun laid out three clear priorities for Lebanon: the Israeli occupation in the south, Hezbollah’s military maneuvers, and the border with Syria.



Aoun called for Israel’s withdrawal and an end to attacks, the centralization of weapons under state authority, and Syria’s adherence to its commitments toward Lebanon.



He emphasized that the ongoing Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon and repeated attacks threaten not only Lebanon’s stability but the broader region.



Aoun urged the international community to exert real pressure on Tel Aviv to implement U.N. resolutions and comply with the portion of the Lebanon agreement that concerns it.



At the same time, Aoun highlighted the Lebanese army’s plan to deploy along the borders and maintain control over all weapons, stressing that any solution would be incomplete without Israel’s withdrawal.



The issue of Lebanon’s relationship with Syria was also addressed. Aoun called on Damascus to fulfill its responsibilities under the government’s objectives, including protecting the border, facilitating the return of displaced persons, and activating economic cooperation.



On the economic front, Aoun outlined the reform agenda aimed at rebuilding the state, noting that Lebanon’s stability is essential to attract aid, investment, and reintegrate the country into the global map.



Against the backdrop of the Gaza war and regional tensions, Aoun’s speech underscored that verbal positions from the international community are no longer sufficient. Lebanon and the region need actionable decisions to halt Israeli transgressions and open the door to stability.