Israeli military says struck 'dozens' of sites in Iran on Sunday

The Israeli military said its fighter jets had struck "dozens" of targets across Iran on Sunday, including a long-range missile site in Yazd in the center of the country for the first time.



A statement said that "approximately 30 IAF (air force) fighter jets struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran," including "the 'Imam Hussein' Strategic Missile Command Center in the Yazd area, where long-range Khorramshahr missiles were stored."





AFP