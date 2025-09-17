German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP

World News
17-09-2025 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP

The German, British, and French foreign ministers are to hold talks with their Iranian counterpart about Tehran's nuclear program on Wednesday, a French diplomatic source told AFP.

The telephone discussion comes after European powers triggered a 30-day deadline last month for sanctions to come back into force in the absence of a negotiated deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Iran

Tehran

Nuclear Program

LBCI Next
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-18

French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-22

Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU

LBCI
World News
2025-07-20

European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:18

Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning

LBCI
World News
14:23

Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder

LBCI
World News
12:28

India, Iran join Belarus-Russia military drills: Russian agency

LBCI
World News
11:48

No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03

Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More