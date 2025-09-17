News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP
World News
17-09-2025 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday: AFP
The German, British, and French foreign ministers are to hold talks with their Iranian counterpart about Tehran's nuclear program on Wednesday, a French diplomatic source told AFP.
The telephone discussion comes after European powers triggered a 30-day deadline last month for sanctions to come back into force in the absence of a negotiated deal on the Iranian nuclear program.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Iran
Tehran
Nuclear Program
Next
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-18
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-07-18
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU
0
World News
2025-07-20
European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP
World News
2025-07-20
European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:18
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
World News
05:18
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
0
World News
14:23
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
World News
14:23
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
0
World News
12:28
India, Iran join Belarus-Russia military drills: Russian agency
World News
12:28
India, Iran join Belarus-Russia military drills: Russian agency
0
World News
11:48
No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief
World News
11:48
No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
Middle East News
2025-09-12
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.
0
World News
2025-05-07
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
World News
2025-05-07
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
7
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
8
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More