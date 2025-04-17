Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister

Lebanon News
17-04-2025 | 05:01
High views
Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister
0min
Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny took part in the 2025 Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025) organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which kicked off in Doha on April 14 with representatives from 190 countries in attendance.

The Lebanese delegation included Civil Aviation Director General Amin Jaber, Beirut Airport Director Kamal Nassereddine, Head of Aviation Safety Omar Kaddouha, and the minister’s legal advisor Hadi Moussa.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Rasamny held a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani. 

The two discussed potential areas of cooperation between their ministries, particularly in the field of land transport. They reviewed the needs of Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and how Lebanon could benefit from Qatar’s expertise.

