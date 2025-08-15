Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
15-08-2025 | 11:07
High views
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
2min
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon

Hasbaiyya District Governor Rawad Salloum received UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Diodato Abagnara, accompanied by Chief of Staff Coordinator Abbas Awaleh, during an introductory visit marking Abagnara’s assumption of his new role as commander of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon.

The meeting covered security conditions in the district and discussed development projects that UNIFIL plans to implement in villages and towns within its area of operations.

Lt. Gen. Abagnara expressed solidarity with southern residents and voiced regret over the ongoing military operations in the south, expressing hope for a swift and permanent cease-fire to achieve peace and security along the southern border.

He also thanked Governor Salloum for his cooperation and positive engagement with both the Spanish and Indian contingents, praising his role in following up on projects implemented by local authorities in cooperation with international donors.

For his part, Salloum thanked the UNIFIL chief for his visit, wishing him success in his new mission, and commended UNIFIL’s humanitarian, development, and service-oriented work. 

He stressed the importance of continued full coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL regarding the evolving security situation along the entire southern border.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Visit

Hasbaiyya

