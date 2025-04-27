Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-04-2025 | 04:42
High views
Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon
Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani stated to LBCI that the agricultural damages caused by recent events have been estimated at around $120 million, emphasizing that discussions regarding total financial losses have not yet begun.

Hani also confirmed that soil sampling continues in South Lebanon, reassuring that no significant phosphorus levels have been detected in the soil. He noted that the primary concern lies with potential contamination from heavy metals rather than phosphorus.

Addressing concerns about local food supplies, Hani affirmed that olive oil, with large stocks and reasonable prices, remains widely available in Lebanon. He added that supporting the consumption of local olive oil plays a significant role in strengthening the agricultural sector.

The minister also issued a call for farmers in Mount Lebanon to register in the agricultural registry, a database that will streamline agricultural work, facilitate future planning, and clarify information for international donors and support organizations.

MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
