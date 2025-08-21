Lebanon's First Lady visits Hôtel-Dieu Hospital's Women's Cancer Center

Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 06:12
High views
Lebanon's First Lady visits Hôtel-Dieu Hospital's Women's Cancer Center
2min
Lebanon's First Lady visits Hôtel-Dieu Hospital's Women's Cancer Center

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun commended the medical and research efforts dedicated to improving cancer care and enhancing recovery prospects during a special visit to Hôtel-Dieu Hospital's Women's Cancer Center.

The center, the first of its kind in Lebanon and the region, focuses on women's health and supports patients in confronting one of the most challenging diseases.

Aoun toured the facility, reviewing the services offered and visiting patients undergoing treatment, wishing them a speedy recovery. She later met with medical, nursing, and administrative staff at the hospital's main offices.

In a heartfelt address, she told them: "I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is not you who need my support, but I who came here to draw strength from you. The smiles I saw on the patients' faces today are thanks to you. You are planting hope in their hearts. May you continue to be the guardian angels for these patients, and for Lebanon as a whole."

The First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to advancing women's health and improving specialized care services for the benefit of both patients and society.

To mark the occasion, Aoun received a commemorative shield from the hospital.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

First Lady

Visit

Neemat Aoun

Hôtel-Dieu

Hospital

Women

Cancer

Center

