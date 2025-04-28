Israeli army says hit more than 50 targets in Lebanon in past month

Israel's military said on Monday it had struck more than 50 targets across Lebanon over the past month, despite a November ceasefire that ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah.



"Over the past month, the Israeli military has struck more than 50 terror targets across Lebanon. These strikes were carried out following violations of the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon, which posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the military said in a statement.









AFP