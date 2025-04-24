Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-04-2025 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month

Israel's military said Thursday that the initial findings from an investigation into the death of a U.N. worker in the central Gaza Strip last month showed he was killed by Israeli tank fire.

"According to the findings collected so far, the examination indicates that the fatality was caused by tank fire from Israeli military troops operating in the area. The building was struck due to assessed enemy presence and was not identified by the forces as a U.N. facility," the military statement said, referring to the incident on March 19.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Gaza

Tank

Fire

UN

LBCI Next
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-13

Hamas says UN probe shows Israel committed 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19

Hamas says Israel aiming to 'terrorize' Gazans after UN worker killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-06

Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Spain cancels purchase of bullets from Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23

Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-19

Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Arab Banks Union meets in Beirut, pledges support for crisis-hit banking sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13

From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:13

Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:48

Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:44

Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More