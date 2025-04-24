Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month

Israel's military said Thursday that the initial findings from an investigation into the death of a U.N. worker in the central Gaza Strip last month showed he was killed by Israeli tank fire.



"According to the findings collected so far, the examination indicates that the fatality was caused by tank fire from Israeli military troops operating in the area. The building was struck due to assessed enemy presence and was not identified by the forces as a U.N. facility," the military statement said, referring to the incident on March 19.



AFP