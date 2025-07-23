Saudi Ambassador visits Tripoli as Mikati stresses Lebanese unity and Arab support

23-07-2025 | 10:00
Saudi Ambassador visits Tripoli as Mikati stresses Lebanese unity and Arab support
0min
Saudi Ambassador visits Tripoli as Mikati stresses Lebanese unity and Arab support

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari at his residence in Tripoli.

Following the meeting, Mikati said the ambassador’s visit to Tripoli reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing interest in the city, adding that Bukhari closely follows developments there. 

The ambassador participated in a comprehensive meeting held at Dar al-Fatwa, attended by the heads of all major religious sects in northern Lebanon, to discuss the city’s pressing issues.

Mikati noted that the meeting also covered broader national concerns, with a focus on the current situation in Lebanon.

“I stressed the importance of cooperation among all Lebanese to address the country’s challenges and take advantage of the Arab and international momentum supporting solutions,” he said.

Middle East News

KSA

Ambassador

Najib Mikati

Meeting

Tripoli

