News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Ambassador visits Tripoli as Mikati stresses Lebanese unity and Arab support
Middle East News
23-07-2025 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Ambassador visits Tripoli as Mikati stresses Lebanese unity and Arab support
Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari at his residence in Tripoli.
Following the meeting, Mikati said the ambassador’s visit to Tripoli reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing interest in the city, adding that Bukhari closely follows developments there.
The ambassador participated in a comprehensive meeting held at Dar al-Fatwa, attended by the heads of all major religious sects in northern Lebanon, to discuss the city’s pressing issues.
Mikati noted that the meeting also covered broader national concerns, with a focus on the current situation in Lebanon.
“I stressed the importance of cooperation among all Lebanese to address the country’s challenges and take advantage of the Arab and international momentum supporting solutions,” he said.
Middle East News
KSA
Ambassador
Najib Mikati
Meeting
Tripoli
Next
Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mikati stresses support for Tripoli ahead of elections, urges focus on development over divisions
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mikati stresses support for Tripoli ahead of elections, urges focus on development over divisions
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:39
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria eyeing $4 billion in deals
Middle East News
11:39
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria eyeing $4 billion in deals
0
Middle East News
11:15
Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks
Middle East News
11:15
Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
0
Middle East News
08:09
Iranian satellite to be launched Friday aboard Russian rocket
Middle East News
08:09
Iranian satellite to be launched Friday aboard Russian rocket
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
4
Lebanon News
14:05
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
Lebanon News
14:05
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
5
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
6
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
7
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More