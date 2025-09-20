Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions

20-09-2025 | 09:36
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed on Saturday that Iran would overcome any re-imposition of sanctions on it through a so-called "snapback" process, after the U.N. Security Council voted not to permanently lift sanctions on Tehran.

"Through the 'snapback' they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road," Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by state television.

"They cannot stop us. They can strike our Natanz or Fordow (nuclear installations attacked by the U.S. and Israel in June), But they are unaware that it is humans who built and will rebuild Natanz," Pezeshkian said.

The Security Council move came on Friday after Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process last month to re-impose sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies having any such intention.

"We will never surrender in the face of excessive demands because we have the power to change the situation," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by state media.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran

Sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

