Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel met with President Joseph Aoun to discuss the country's general situation and the ongoing process of municipal and mukhtar elections.



In a separate meeting, President Aoun received a formal letter from Spain's Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesús Santos Aguado, conveying an invitation from King Felipe VI. The invitation is for Lebanon to participate in the fourth United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled in Seville from June 30 to July 3.