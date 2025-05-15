Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference

Lebanon News
15-05-2025 | 04:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel met with President Joseph Aoun to discuss the country's general situation and the ongoing process of municipal and mukhtar elections.

In a separate meeting, President Aoun received a formal letter from Spain's Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesús Santos Aguado, conveying an invitation from King Felipe VI. The invitation is for Lebanon to participate in the fourth United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled in Seville from June 30 to July 3.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

Samy Gemayel

Lebanon

Elections

Spain

President

UN

Development

Conference

LBCI Next
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Lebanese Army vows firm response after UN vehicle torched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Interior Minister Hajjar says Tripoli vote count nearing completion, denies fraud

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More