Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show

World News
28-08-2025 | 14:39
High views
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.

