Western countries offer to help treat Gaza patients in the West Bank

23-09-2025 | 00:01
Canada, France, Germany, and other Western and European countries have offered financial contributions, medical teams, or equipment to help treat patients from Gaza in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
In a joint statement issued Monday, Canada said: *“We strongly urge Israel to reopen the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so that medical evacuations from Gaza can resume and patients can receive the urgent care they need in the Palestinian territories.”*
Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and Poland were among the 24 signatories of the statement. The United States was not among them.
Reuters
