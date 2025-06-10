Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement condemning the attack on a UNIFIL personnel member, emphasizing the need to protect the safety and security of its personnel and vehicles.



It called for the perpetrators of this violation of Lebanese and international laws to be held accountable.



The Ministry also reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the role of these forces, supporting their work, authority, and missions in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 to help maintain peace and security in southern Lebanon.