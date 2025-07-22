President Aoun to Bahraini press delegation: Our decision to save the state is final, Lebanon awaits you

22-07-2025 | 12:28
President Aoun to Bahraini press delegation: Our decision to save the state is final, Lebanon awaits you
President Aoun to Bahraini press delegation: Our decision to save the state is final, Lebanon awaits you

During a meeting with a delegation of Bahraini newspaper editors, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed his commitment to national recovery, stating, "Our decision to save the state is final and irreversible."

He also extended a welcoming message, saying, "Lebanon awaits you," highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between Lebanon and Bahrain.

