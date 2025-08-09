The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemned recent remarks made by Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing them as blatant and unacceptable interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.



In an official statement, the ministry emphasized that this is not the first time high-ranking Iranian officials have taken such dubious stances on Lebanese domestic decisions that have no relation to the Islamic Republic.



The ministry stressed that Lebanon will not tolerate these objectionable practices under any circumstances and will not allow any external party, whether friend or foe, to speak on behalf of the Lebanese people or claim guardianship over its sovereign decisions.



It reminded Tehran's leadership that Iran should focus on the needs and aspirations of its own people rather than meddling in matters that do not concern it.



The statement underscored that the future of Lebanon, its politics, and its political system are decisions made solely by the Lebanese people through their democratic constitutional institutions, free from any interference, dictates, pressure, or overreach.



Lebanon reaffirmed its firm commitment to defend its sovereignty. It warned that it will respond appropriately according to international norms to any attempt to undermine or incite against its sovereign decisions.