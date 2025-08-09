News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's interference in domestic affairs
Lebanon News
09-08-2025 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's interference in domestic affairs
The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemned recent remarks made by Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing them as blatant and unacceptable interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.
In an official statement, the ministry emphasized that this is not the first time high-ranking Iranian officials have taken such dubious stances on Lebanese domestic decisions that have no relation to the Islamic Republic.
The ministry stressed that Lebanon will not tolerate these objectionable practices under any circumstances and will not allow any external party, whether friend or foe, to speak on behalf of the Lebanese people or claim guardianship over its sovereign decisions.
It reminded Tehran's leadership that Iran should focus on the needs and aspirations of its own people rather than meddling in matters that do not concern it.
The statement underscored that the future of Lebanon, its politics, and its political system are decisions made solely by the Lebanese people through their democratic constitutional institutions, free from any interference, dictates, pressure, or overreach.
Lebanon reaffirmed its firm commitment to defend its sovereignty. It warned that it will respond appropriately according to international norms to any attempt to undermine or incite against its sovereign decisions.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Foreign
Ministry
Condemn
Iran
Interference
Domestic
Affairs
Next
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
Criminal empire crumbles: Infamous Bekaa drug dealer taken down by Lebanese military
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's interference in domestic affairs
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's interference in domestic affairs
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
0
World News
2025-06-19
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
World News
2025-06-19
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-19
Lebanese Health Ministry: One killed in South Lebanon's Khiam
Lebanon News
2025-07-19
Lebanese Health Ministry: One killed in South Lebanon's Khiam
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
What caused the deadly explosion that killed six Lebanese army soldiers? Here’s what we know so far
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
What caused the deadly explosion that killed six Lebanese army soldiers? Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
13:05
Faqra fire disaster: Rescue efforts save many, two tragically perish — the details
Lebanon News
13:05
Faqra fire disaster: Rescue efforts save many, two tragically perish — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Massive forged birth certificate scandal rocks northern Lebanon — who’s pulling the strings?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Massive forged birth certificate scandal rocks northern Lebanon — who’s pulling the strings?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
2
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown
3
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
4
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns
6
Lebanon News
05:13
Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
05:13
Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit
7
Middle East News
14:17
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Middle East News
14:17
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
8
Lebanon News
13:50
France expresses solidarity with Lebanon after deadly army explosion
Lebanon News
13:50
France expresses solidarity with Lebanon after deadly army explosion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More