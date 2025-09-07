Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday that the war in Gaza could end if hostages were released and Hamas laid downs its weapons.
 
His statements during a press conference with his Danish counterpart in Jerusalem come a day after Hamas reiterated its long-standing position that it would free all hostages if Israel agreed to an end to the war and withdraw its forces from Gaza City.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Foreign Minister

Hamas

War

Hostages

Arms

Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-29

Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-17

Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27

Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36

Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05

Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59

Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
World News
2025-08-24

Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth about $700 million

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More