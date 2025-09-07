News
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025 | 04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday that the war in Gaza could end if hostages were released and Hamas laid downs its weapons.
His statements during a press conference with his Danish counterpart in Jerusalem come a day after Hamas reiterated its long-standing position that it would free all hostages if Israel agreed to an end to the war and withdraw its forces from Gaza City.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Foreign Minister
Hamas
War
Hostages
Arms
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Previous
