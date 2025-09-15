US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief

US &#39;very close&#39; to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief

The United States is "very close" to a deal with China to settle their dispute over TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday as the two sides resumed trade talk in Madrid.

"On the TikTok deal itself, we're very close to resolving the issue," he told reporters as he arrived at Spain's foreign ministry for the second day of talks.



AFP
 

