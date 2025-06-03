News
Iran says continuing uranium enrichment on its soil a 'red line'
Middle East News
03-06-2025 | 11:58
Iran says continuing uranium enrichment on its soil a 'red line'
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that Iran's right to enrich uranium on its soil was a "red line" after the United States submitted its proposal for a new nuclear deal.
"Continuing enrichment on Iranian soil is our red line," Araghchi said while on a visit to Lebanon, adding that his country will respond to the proposal in the coming days based on Iran's "principled positions and the interests of the Iranian people."
AFP
Middle East News
Lebanon
Abbas Araghchi
United States
Nuclear
Next
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Previous
