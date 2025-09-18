One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon

18-09-2025 | 13:05
One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon
2min
One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

September 17 marked a turning point in the Israeli war on Lebanon, shifting the balance of power in the region. But for a few thousand Lebanese, the date became a personal turning point in their lives.

Most survivors of the pager explosions suffered damage to one of their senses: sight, hearing, or touch. A year has passed since the blasts, during which thousands of the injured focused on healing their physical and psychological wounds, from eye injuries to lost fingers. 

Despite severe injuries, some survivors have rebuilt their lives, started families, and returned to work. Others even went back to the battlefield during the 66-day war.

These are not ordinary wounds. Treatment is delicate, costly, and lengthy. On the cost, Hezbollah officials told LBCI that it covers all medical expenses for those injured in the attack. As for the treatment itself, it has been a long process undertaken by Lebanon’s medical and nursing teams.  

A full year has passed since the assault, yet its effects remain etched in bodies and memory. While questions linger about the full scope of what happened, the resilience of the survivors sends a message stronger than any explosion.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

War

Pager

Explosions

