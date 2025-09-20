Russian missile and drone barrage kills three, wounds dozens: Zelenskyy

20-09-2025 | 02:37
Russian missile and drone barrage kills three, wounds dozens: Zelenskyy
Russian missile and drone barrage kills three, wounds dozens: Zelenskyy

Russia fired 40 missiles and around 580 drones at Ukraine in a "massive attack" that killed three and wounded dozens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

"Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorise civilians and destroy our infrastructure," Zelenskyy said on social media, urging Kyiv's allies to provide more air defense systems and hit Moscow with extra sanctions.

AFP

