French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: Speaker

The French parliament ousted the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday after just nine months in office, with his administration losing the confidence vote he called by a large margin.



In a vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government while just 194 gave it their confidence. "In line with article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation of his government," said speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.



A person close to Bayrou, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that the premier would submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday morning.





AFP