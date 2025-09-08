Macron to name new PM 'in next days': French presidency

08-09-2025 | 13:48
Macron to name new PM &#39;in next days&#39;: French presidency
Macron to name new PM 'in next days': French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will name a new prime minister in the next few days after Francois Bayrou was ousted in a parliament confidence vote, the presidency said Monday.

Macron "will meet Prime Minister Francois Bayrou tomorrow (Tuesday) to accept the resignation of his government. The president will appoint a new prime minister in the next days," it added.


AFP
 

