Macron to name new PM 'in next days': French presidency
World News
08-09-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron to name new PM 'in next days': French presidency
French President Emmanuel Macron will name a new prime minister in the next few days after Francois Bayrou was ousted in a parliament confidence vote, the presidency said Monday.
Macron "will meet Prime Minister Francois Bayrou tomorrow (Tuesday) to accept the resignation of his government. The president will appoint a new prime minister in the next days," it added.
AFP
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency
0
World News
2025-06-17
Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps
World News
2025-06-17
Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Macron to receive Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam in France
0
World News
2025-08-17
Macron to join Zelensky for Washington talks: French presidency
World News
2025-08-17
Macron to join Zelensky for Washington talks: French presidency
0
World News
13:16
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: Speaker
World News
13:16
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: Speaker
0
World News
08:58
Ukraine 'just the start' of Putin's plans for conquest: Germany's Merz
World News
08:58
Ukraine 'just the start' of Putin's plans for conquest: Germany's Merz
0
World News
08:48
Appeal trial of France's Le Pen to begin in January 2026: Court
World News
08:48
Appeal trial of France's Le Pen to begin in January 2026: Court
0
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
0
Middle East News
2025-09-03
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
Middle East News
2025-09-03
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
2
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
3
World News
03:29
Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports
World News
03:29
Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports
4
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
