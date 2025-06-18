Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

Former Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandoozi said on Wednesday that oil tankers and liquefied natural gas shipments should pass through the Strait of Hormuz only with Iran’s permission and that this policy should be implemented “starting tomorrow for a hundred days.”



It remains unclear whether the former minister’s remarks reflect an official decision by Iran’s ruling establishment or merely represent his personal opinion.



He wrote on X, “This policy will be decisive if implemented at the right time. Any delay in enforcing it will mean prolonging the war inside the country.”



Iran’s oil and foreign ministries have not yet responded to requests for comment.



Reuters