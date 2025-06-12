Iran top diplomat vows to defend rights in nuclear talks

Middle East News
12-06-2025 | 10:39
Iran top diplomat vows to defend rights in nuclear talks
Iran top diplomat vows to defend rights in nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed Thursday to defend the rights of his country's citizens in a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States at the weekend.

"We will be in Muscat to defend the rights of the Iranian people," he said in a statement, adding the U.N. nuclear watchdog's decision to censure the Islamic Republic over non-compliance with its obligations "adds to the complexity of the discussions."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Nuclear

United States

