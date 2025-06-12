Iran top diplomat vows to defend rights in nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed Thursday to defend the rights of his country's citizens in a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States at the weekend.



"We will be in Muscat to defend the rights of the Iranian people," he said in a statement, adding the U.N. nuclear watchdog's decision to censure the Islamic Republic over non-compliance with its obligations "adds to the complexity of the discussions."



AFP



