Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
22-07-2025 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Fuel prices in Lebanon increased on Tuesday, with 95-octane gasoline rising by LBP 3,000 and 98-octane by LBP 2,000. Diesel prices also saw an increase of LBP 12,000, while the price of a gas canister rose by LBP 38,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,459,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,498,000
Diesel: LBP 1,417,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Increase
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
Previous
