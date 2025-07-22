Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon increased on Tuesday, with 95-octane gasoline rising by LBP 3,000 and 98-octane by LBP 2,000. Diesel prices also saw an increase of LBP 12,000, while the price of a gas canister rose by LBP 38,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,459,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,498,000

Diesel: LBP 1,417,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000