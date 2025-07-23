Boutros Harb denies misconduct, calls for investigative committee over telecom ministry accusations

Lebanon News
23-07-2025 | 07:22
Boutros Harb denies misconduct, calls for investigative committee over telecom ministry accusations
2min
Boutros Harb denies misconduct, calls for investigative committee over telecom ministry accusations

Former MP Boutros Harb responded from Parliament to the accusations against him as a former telecommunications minister, saying: “Today I stand accused, even though I have always had a clear conscience, as I never broke the law but rather protected public funds.”

He added, “I was the first MP and minister in Lebanon to file a wealth disclosure in accordance with the illicit enrichment law. I refused to let this case remain hanging over my head as an accusation of waste, when everything I did was aimed at preventing waste.”

Regarding the lease contract for the Kassabian building, Harb said he has documents proving the building is structurally unfit to bear the weight of the equipment and requires renovation.

“I was the one who decided to cancel the contract and stop the waste. The real waste of public funds would have been not to cancel it,” he said. 

“I’m surprised Judge Bayram ruled against prosecuting those who signed the original contract.”

He concluded, “I have never committed a single violation in my life. I support the formation of an investigative committee and am fully prepared to cooperate with any committee that is established.”
 

Lebanon News

