Samy Gemayel: Lebanon must restore Gulf ties, urges pressure on Iran

Kataeb Party leader and MP Samy Gemayel affirmed that “Kuwait has always been Lebanon’s closest brother and friend since the founding of both states.”



In an interview with the Kuwaiti daily newspaper ‘’Al-Seyassah,’’ Gemayel highlighted the “exceptional” relations between the two countries throughout the years, noting the strong presence of Kuwaitis in Lebanon and their investments across different regions.



“Kuwait is like a brother,” he said, expressing hope that Lebanon’s ties with Kuwait and the wider Gulf would continue to strengthen.



Gemayel lamented that Iran had “disrupted Lebanon’s relations with the Gulf states” by using Hezbollah and through attempts to smuggle drugs from Lebanon to the Gulf, which he said undermined a historically strong partnership.



“Our goal today is to restore these relations with all Gulf states,” Gemayel stressed, praising President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam for “their courageous and remarkable efforts.”



He called on Arab allies to stand by Lebanon during this critical phase to help bring the country back into the Arab fold and make it part of the region’s current renaissance.



He criticized Hezbollah and Iran’s approach to recent developments, saying Hezbollah’s weapons had failed to protect Lebanon and instead “brought war and renewed Israeli occupation.”



Gemayel insisted that the international community — particularly Arab states — must pressure Iran, arguing that Tehran seeks to keep Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its nuclear program and negotiations with the United States.



“This is not merely a Lebanese internal issue, but a regional and international responsibility,” he said, warning that Lebanon’s stability and that of the broader region are at stake.



He concluded firmly: “There can be no solutions as long as weapons remain outside state control.”