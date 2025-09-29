Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

29-09-2025 | 13:48
Madagascar&#39;s president sacks government following deadly protests
Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said Monday he had sacked his government following deadly protests against repeated water and electricity outages across the Indian Ocean nation.

"I have decided to terminate the functions of the Prime Minister and the government. Pending the formation of the new government, those in office will act as interim ministers," he said in a televised national address.

