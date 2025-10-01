Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

01-10-2025 | 10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
0min
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

The state-run National News Agency reported Wednesday that an Israeli attack targeted a vehicle in the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, resulting in injuries.
 
According to Health Ministry figures, the strike killed one person and injured five.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Kafra

Injuries

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
