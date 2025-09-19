News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials
World News
19-09-2025 | 06:04
British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials
British couple Peter and Barbie Reynolds have been freed in Afghanistan after several months in detention following mediation by Qatar, an official with knowledge of the release told AFP on Friday.
"Barbie and Peter Reynolds have been safely released from detention in Afghanistan following mediation led by Qatar. The Qataris had been engaged with the Afghan authorities for many months, working in close coordination with the British government," the official said, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Taliban authorities in Kabul have confirmed the release.
AFP
World News
British
UK Couple
Afghanistan
Free
Taliban
