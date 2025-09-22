Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury

Britain, Australia, Canada, and Portugal recognized the State of Palestine on Sunday, a historic shift in decades of Western foreign policy that drew swift anger from Israel and a rebuke from the United States.



Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip welcomed the recognition as a victory, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in response that a Palestinian state would never exist.



The United States also criticized the moves as "performative" and said it was focused on finding a diplomatic solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Other countries, including France, are also expected to recognize a Palestinian state during key talks at the annual U.N. General Assembly opening on Monday in New York.



Israel has come under huge international pressure over its war in Gaza, which has sparked a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.



Netanyahu denounced the push for recognition as "absurd,” claiming it would "endanger" Israel's existence.



"It will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River," the Israeli premier said.



He later vowed to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has controlled since 1967, in an occupation considered illegal under international law.



The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain was formally recognizing the State of Palestine "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution.”



Britain and Canada became the first members of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take the step.



The United States -- a staunch ally of Israel -- said its "focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures."



"Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas," a State Department spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.



AFP