Police: Manchester synagogue attacker was British man of Syrian origin
World News
03-10-2025 | 00:22
Police: Manchester synagogue attacker was British man of Syrian origin
British police said on Thursday that the suspect in the deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, northern England, was Jihad al-Shami, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin.
Greater Manchester Police said late Thursday: “We believe the perpetrator of today’s attacks is Jihad al-Shami, 35. He is a British citizen of Syrian origin.”
Al-Shami was shot dead by armed officers after driving his car into pedestrians and stabbing at least one person near the synagogue during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Police added that three other suspects – two men in their thirties and a woman in her sixties – are currently in custody “on suspicion of committing, preparing, and inciting acts of terrorism.”
Reuters
