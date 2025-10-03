A Hamas official told AFP on Friday that the group needed more time to study a Gaza peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump and backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Hamas is still continuing consultations regarding Trump's plan... and has informed mediators that the consultations are ongoing and need some time," the official said on condition of anonymity.



Trump on Tuesday gave Hamas an ultimatum of "three or four days" to accept his plan to end the war in the Palestinian territory.



