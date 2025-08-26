News
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 05:22
2
min
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Tuesday from Baabda that President Donald Trump is committed to seeing Lebanon prosper, stressing that the disarmament of Hezbollah is key to that vision.
"President Trump wants to see Lebanon thrive, and the three presidents are doing their best for prosperity," Barrack said, questioning, "Why is Hezbollah armed?"
He revealed that on August 31, the Lebanese government and army will present a plan addressing Hezbollah's weapons. "We are not talking about war, but about convincing Hezbollah to lay down its arms," he noted.
Barrack added that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has “no interest in hostile relations with Lebanon” and instead seeks cooperation. He also said Gulf states would be brought in to contribute to economic development in South Lebanon, while reassuring that Israeli concerns would also be addressed.
“The peace agreement with Israel is the path toward prosperity and stability,” Barrack stated, adding that Israel has expressed readiness to withdraw from Lebanon if it sees concrete steps taken. “Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon and is pleased with the withdrawal, but it wants to see actions.”
Barrack emphasized that there will also be a financing plan to compensate Hezbollah members who give up their weapons.
“I feel hopeful, because your government has done something remarkable by tasking the army with drafting a plan to disarm Hezbollah,” he noted.
Barrack stressed that "the Lebanese Army is the answer, not UNIFIL, and every time you resort to outside intervention, you lose the value of what you have."
U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus also stated, "Israel is prepared to take steps with the Lebanese government, step by step. The matter now depends on actions. We will respond to the government taking a step by urging Israel to take another step."
