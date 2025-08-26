US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Tuesday from Baabda that President Donald Trump is committed to seeing Lebanon prosper, stressing that the disarmament of Hezbollah is key to that vision.

"President Trump wants to see Lebanon thrive, and the three presidents are doing their best for prosperity," Barrack said, questioning, "Why is Hezbollah armed?"

He revealed that on August 31, the Lebanese government and army will present a plan addressing Hezbollah's weapons. "We are not talking about war, but about convincing Hezbollah to lay down its arms," he noted.

Barrack added that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has “no interest in hostile relations with Lebanon” and instead seeks cooperation. He also said Gulf states would be brought in to contribute to economic development in South Lebanon, while reassuring that Israeli concerns would also be addressed.

“The peace agreement with Israel is the path toward prosperity and stability,” Barrack stated, adding that Israel has expressed readiness to withdraw from Lebanon if it sees concrete steps taken. “Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon and is pleased with the withdrawal, but it wants to see actions.”

Barrack emphasized that there will also be a financing plan to compensate Hezbollah members who give up their weapons. 

“I feel hopeful, because your government has done something remarkable by tasking the army with drafting a plan to disarm Hezbollah,” he noted.

Barrack stressed that "the Lebanese Army is the answer, not UNIFIL, and every time you resort to outside intervention, you lose the value of what you have."

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus also stated, "Israel is prepared to take steps with the Lebanese government, step by step. The matter now depends on actions. We will respond to the government taking a step by urging Israel to take another step."

Lebanon News

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

Israel

Occupy

Lebanon

Morgan Ortagus

LBCI Next
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-24

US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07

Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-25

Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms

LBCI
Sports News
2025-04-05

Germany's Mueller to leave Bayern Munich after 25 years

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-08

Erdogan accuses opposition leader of 'insult': Lawyer

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More