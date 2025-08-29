Walid Jumblatt: Proposals for Lebanon are “Israeli dictates,” solution lies in dialogue

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt said proposals being put forward for Lebanon amount to “Israeli dictates” aimed at forcing surrender, stressing that the way forward lies in dialogue to persuade Hezbollah rather than military confrontation.



In an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour, Jumblatt described Hezbollah’s fighters as “part of Lebanon’s fabric,” arguing that focusing solely on its weapons without taking into account the political sensitivities of the Shiite community “will not succeed.”



He called for strengthening the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces, and reminded that Washington’s support is essential for both the military and Lebanon’s struggling economy.



Jumblatt also underlined the importance of demarcating the border with Syria and stepping up cooperation against smuggling and the captagon trade.



On the situation in Sweida, he reiterated that the province is “an integral part of Syria,” urging the creation of a Syrian-international investigative committee to hold those responsible for recent crimes to account. This, he said, should be followed by reopening roads, reconciliation, and addressing the detainees’ issue.



Jumblatt added that Lebanon faces a historic opportunity after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa declared that Damascus has moved out of Iran’s orbit, which, according to him, could pave the way for a new regional settlement.