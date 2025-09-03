News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures
Lebanon News
03-09-2025 | 02:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures
Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa on Wednesday began a tour of northern border crossings, accompanied by Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, General Security chief General Hassan Choucair, Army Chief of Staff Hassan Audi, and Supreme Defense Council Secretary-General Mohammad Mustafa.
The visit aimed to assess conditions at the crossings and review measures in place as Syrian refugees continue to depart Lebanon for return to Syrian territory.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Ministers
Border
Crossings
Syrian
Refugee
Departures
Next
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-03
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-03
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:25
President Aoun marks Prophet’s birthday with call for unity and justice
Lebanon News
08:25
President Aoun marks Prophet’s birthday with call for unity and justice
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli airstrike on South Lebanon's Yater
Lebanon News
07:49
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli airstrike on South Lebanon's Yater
0
Lebanon News
07:44
Former MP Hassan Rifai dies at 102
Lebanon News
07:44
Former MP Hassan Rifai dies at 102
0
Lebanon News
07:32
France says peacekeeper security must be 'ensured' after Israel attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
France says peacekeeper security must be 'ensured' after Israel attack in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
EU ambassadors meet Lebanon's leaders, reaffirm support and push for reforms
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
EU ambassadors meet Lebanon's leaders, reaffirm support and push for reforms
0
World News
08:10
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
World News
08:10
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
0
World News
2025-07-18
Zelensky hails new EU sanctions on Russia as 'essential and timely'
World News
2025-07-18
Zelensky hails new EU sanctions on Russia as 'essential and timely'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
3
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
6
Lebanon News
05:02
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Lebanon News
05:02
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
7
Lebanon News
02:39
Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures
Lebanon News
02:39
Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More