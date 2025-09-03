Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa on Wednesday began a tour of northern border crossings, accompanied by Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, General Security chief General Hassan Choucair, Army Chief of Staff Hassan Audi, and Supreme Defense Council Secretary-General Mohammad Mustafa.



The visit aimed to assess conditions at the crossings and review measures in place as Syrian refugees continue to depart Lebanon for return to Syrian territory.